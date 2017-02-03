No deal with EDC to keep property at our facility - " RigWorld

RigWorld Services Limited has refuted allegations concerning the transportation of some items from Enterprise Development Centre to their warehouse in Takoradi. Some news outlets reported of fresh information to the effect that the Local Content Coordinator at the Ministry of Energy under the previous government, Afua Amissah asked two Tullow Oil officials to move items from Enterprise Development Centre to the warehouse of Rigworld, a private company at Takoradi.

