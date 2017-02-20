New Takoradi residents complain of poor sanitation

Some residents of New Takoradi have expressed displeasure about the indiscriminate dumping of human excreta into gutters, market places and in the sea by some members of the community. New Takoradi, a fishing community within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan area, is noted for the outbreak of cholera and other communicable diseases due to the low level of public hygiene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.