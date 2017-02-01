NASPA divided over allowance | Genera...

NASPA divided over allowance | General News 2017-02-01

5 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The leadership of the National Service Personnel Association is currently divided over allowance for personnel, after January's allowances failed to reflect the increases announced in December. In the last quarter of 2016, the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government adjusted monthly allowances of personnel from GHS 350.00 to GHS 559.04.

Chicago, IL

