#MTNSaveALife: Journalists shows love on Valentine's Day as they donates blood
By El-Amisty Nobo Some Ghanaian Journalists on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 joined hands with communications giant [MTN Ghana] to express love for humanity by donating pints of blood towards the #MTNSaveALife campaign. The #MTNSaveALife campaign is a special activation by MTN Ghana Foundation with the aim of collecting blood to restock the blood level at the National Blood Bank to avert the perennial blood shortage at the National Transfusion Service at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
