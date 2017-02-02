Mr. Eazi headlines Ghana's Indece Day Concert in New York
Nigerian afrobeat singer, Mr. Eazi, will headline Ghana's Independence Day Concert on March 11 in New York City, USA. The concert which will commemorate the Ghana@60 celebrations in the United State of America is expected to attract the Ghanaian community to the Playstation Theatre.
