Mourners' shock as mortuary workers take back corpse

2 hrs ago

When are you coffin up the cash? Undertakers gatecrash funeral and walk off with the CORPSE because bereaved family failed to pay their fees This is the shocking moment two undertakers at a cemetery remove a dead body from its coffin and hold it hostage over an unpaid debt. The chilling scenes, allegedly in Greater Accra in Ghana, took place because the bereaved family failed to pay for the services of the mortuary men.

