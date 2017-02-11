'Missing cars' saga widespread - Obir...

'Missing cars' saga widespread - Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party , Nana Obiri Boahen, has said the issue of missing cars being complained about by government is not limited to the Flagstaff House, but several other state institutions. He said the government asset task force aims at retrieving every state vehicle still with ex-government officials, noting that the saga of missing vehicles is widespread.

