'Missing cars' saga widespread - Obiri Boahen
The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party , Nana Obiri Boahen, has said the issue of missing cars being complained about by government is not limited to the Flagstaff House, but several other state institutions. He said the government asset task force aims at retrieving every state vehicle still with ex-government officials, noting that the saga of missing vehicles is widespread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC