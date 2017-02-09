Missing cars saga: Akufo-Addo forced to use 10-year old BMW
President Akufo-Addo has had only one state car at his disposal, a 10-year-old BMW, since he assumed office on January 7. President Akufo-Addo has also had to use his private means of transport on trips outside the Greater Accra Region, following the supposed 'disappearance' of over 200 state cars from the presidency. Speaking to the Media on Wednesday, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, revealed that, "the President of the Republic currently has virtually only one vehicle at his disposal.
