Maternal deaths remain a challenge in Brong Ahafo - Medical Director

Dr Tmothy Letsa, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Health, observed on Tuesday that maternal deaths remain a daunting challenge in the Region, though the directorate recorded a slight decrease of cases in 2016. He said figures compiled from the various health facilities showed that the 88 recorded cases of maternal deaths in 2015 reduced to 77 cases in 2016.

