Maternal deaths remain a challenge in Brong Ahafo - Medical Director
Dr Tmothy Letsa, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Health, observed on Tuesday that maternal deaths remain a daunting challenge in the Region, though the directorate recorded a slight decrease of cases in 2016. He said figures compiled from the various health facilities showed that the 88 recorded cases of maternal deaths in 2015 reduced to 77 cases in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC