Martin Amidu withdraws case against Woyome

The Supreme Court has struck out an application filed by former Attorney General Martin Amidu to cross-examine businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome in connection with the GHS51million judgement saga. Mr Amidu, who filed the case ahead of the 2016 general elections, told the court on Wednesday, 8 February that since there has been a change in government, he would leave the matter to new Attorney General and Minister of Justice Gloria Akuffo to retrieve the money, Accra100.5FM's Court Correspondent Ama Brako Ampofo reported.

