Mantrac Hosts Caterpillar President - Daily Guide Africa

Mantrac Ghana Limited, the sole authorized dealer for Caterpillar products in Ghana, last week hosted one of the Group presidents of Caterpillar, Denis C. Johnson. The visit of Mrs. Johnson, who is responsible for Resources Industries with Innovation and Technology Development, Material Handling & Underground and Surface Mining & Technology, coincided with the 80th anniversary of the company in Ghana.

