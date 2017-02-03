Mantrac Hosts Caterpillar President - Daily Guide Africa
Mantrac Ghana Limited, the sole authorized dealer for Caterpillar products in Ghana, last week hosted one of the Group presidents of Caterpillar, Denis C. Johnson. The visit of Mrs. Johnson, who is responsible for Resources Industries with Innovation and Technology Development, Material Handling & Underground and Surface Mining & Technology, coincided with the 80th anniversary of the company in Ghana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC