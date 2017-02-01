Mantrac Ghana welcomes Caterpillar Gr...

Mantrac Ghana welcomes Caterpillar Group President to Ghana

MANTRAC Ghana Limited the sole authorised dealer for Caterpillar products in Ghana last week had the privilege of hosting one of the Group Presidents of Caterpillar, Denis C. Johnson. Denise is responsible for Resources Industries, which includes three divisions: Innovation and Technology Development, Material Handling & Underground, and Surface Mining & Technology.

Chicago, IL

