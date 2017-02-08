Mahama finally packs out

Former President John Dramani Mahama has finally packed out of the No.3 Prestige Link residence at Cantonments, Accra, which he wanted to keep as part of his end-of-service package. After public pressure had reached a crescendo, the former president who lost miserably to the New Patriotic Party candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during last year's crucial election, said he was no longer interested in keeping the property which is the official residence of sitting vice presidents.

