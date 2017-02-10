Magistrate faces punishment

Magistrate faces punishment

14 hrs ago

A former Magistrate of the Ada District Court in the Greater Accra Region is to face disciplinary action by the Judiciary Service for allegedly working outside his remit. Jonathan Avogo, who is on study leave in the United States of America , has been tasked by the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Georgina Woode to explain why he should not be punished.

Chicago, IL

