Let's not be lawless like NDC - " Kan Dapaah urges

Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah has justified the reason her ordered his party members to return the cars they seized from National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Kofi Adams. According to him, he did not want a recur of the Rambo style cars were seized from appointees of the erstwhile Kufuor administration by NDC thugs when the late former President Atta Mills won elections in 2008.

