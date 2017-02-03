Let's not be lawless like NDC - " Kan Dapaah urges
Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah has justified the reason her ordered his party members to return the cars they seized from National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Kofi Adams. According to him, he did not want a recur of the Rambo style cars were seized from appointees of the erstwhile Kufuor administration by NDC thugs when the late former President Atta Mills won elections in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC