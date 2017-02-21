L'a n © Foundation launches entr...

L'a n Foundation launches entrepreneurship clubs in seven schools

The L'AINE Foundation has launched its Entrepreneurship Club in the Greater Accra Region. Covering a span of seven schools within the Ledzekuku-Krowor Municipality , the Entrepreneurship Club seeks to build and improve students' proficiency in leadership and problem solving.

Chicago, IL

