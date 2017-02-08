Kufuor FPSO ready to set sail to Cape...

Kufuor FPSO ready to set sail to Cape 3 Points - Eni

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Eni announces that the naming ceremony of the "John Agyekum Kufuor" floating production, storage and offloading vessel was held last Friday in Singapore. The FPSO shall operate in Sankofa-Gye Nyame field in the Tano Basin, in Ghana's offshore, for the Offshore Cape Three Points project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC