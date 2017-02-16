Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong ruled ou...

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong ruled out for 4-5 weeks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: GhanaWeb

The skipper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Amos Frimpong has been ruled out for four to five weeks due to injury. The stalwart defender picked up an arm injury during their Ghana Premier League fixture against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC