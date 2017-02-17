Kotei Dzani denies vote-buying in Cou...

Kotei Dzani denies vote-buying in Council of State election

14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The newly elected Greater Accra representative on the Council of State, Nii Kotei Dzani, has rubbished allegations that he bribed delegates at Thursday's election to vote for him. Two delegates have accused Dr. Dzani of bribing delegates after he won the race in the region, by polling 20 votes, against his closest contender, Nene Kanor Attiapah who had 12 votes.

