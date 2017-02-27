Konadu can join NDC from the back sea...

Konadu can join NDC from the back seat; we won't beg her - Nukpenu

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress says begging the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to return to the party will be the last thing they will do on earth. Anthony Nukpenu stated emphatically that, the party has become bigger and attractive after the exit of Mrs. Rawlings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC