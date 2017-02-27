Konadu can join NDC from the back seat; we won't beg her - Nukpenu
The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress says begging the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to return to the party will be the last thing they will do on earth. Anthony Nukpenu stated emphatically that, the party has become bigger and attractive after the exit of Mrs. Rawlings.
