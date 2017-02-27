Know Akufo-Addo's 24-member council of state

The Council of State has a very significant role to play in the governance of the country, as it is enjoined by the 1992 Constitution to "counsel the President in the performance of his functions". Its advisory role is akin to what pertains in many families where there are elders to be consulted, especially when very difficult decisions have to be taken or when there is a crisis that requires wisdom to have it resolved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.