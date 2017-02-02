Kids Caught In Occultic Practice - Daily Guide Africa

Three children, aged between 12 and 16 years who were allegedly practicing occultism in a container at Chapel Hill area in Takoradi have been arrested and are in the custody of Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana police. Another child, who was believed to be 'the grandmaster' and a resident of Takoradi was on the run with another culprit.

