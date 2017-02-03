Kan Dapaah is also a - thief'- Abrony...

Kan Dapaah is also a - thief'- Abronye DC

11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Brong Ahafo Regional youth organiser of New Patriotic Party , Mr Kwame Baffoe a.k.a Abronye DC has launched a scathing attack on the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, for claiming he had no knowledge of the seizure of cars belonging to Kofi Adams. According to him, there is no way they will sit aloof while they allow some functionaries of the past government to go away with their loot.

