JB's informants' lives in danger

JB's informants' lives in danger

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The young man who blew the cover on the alleged killer of the Abuakwa North MP JB Danquah is living in danger with his family as the Police have allegedly left them to their fate. According to the twenty-something-year-old man, whose name cannot be revealed for security reasons, the Police relocated his immediate family from a community in Accra after the suspect Daniel Asiedu was arrested following their tip-off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC