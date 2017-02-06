JB's informants' lives in danger

The young man who blew the cover on the alleged killer of the Abuakwa North MP JB Danquah is living in danger with his family as the Police have allegedly left them to their fate. According to the twenty-something-year-old man, whose name cannot be revealed for security reasons, the Police relocated his immediate family from a community in Accra after the suspect Daniel Asiedu was arrested following their tip-off.

