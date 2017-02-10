Investors are free to join GNPC - Dr....

Investors are free to join GNPC - Dr. K.K Sarpong

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corperation, GNPC, Dr. K.K Sarpong has reaffirmed the Corporation's commitment to the country that, it would continue to lead the oil and gas industry by continuing to play the sector enabler role. This, according to him, has been pivotal in recent years, thereby restoring credit worthiness along the gas-to-power value-chain for sustainable fuel delivery, to drive national development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,802,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC