Incompetence, mismanagement no place in NPP - Asibey Yeboah
The Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Mark Asibey Yeboah, says incompetence and mismanagement have no place under the New Patriotic Party government under the able leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Dr Asibey Yeboah, who is also the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, made this emphatic statement on the floor of Parliament yesterday during the house's debate on the State of the Nation Address that was delivered by the President on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC