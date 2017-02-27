Incompetence, mismanagement no place ...

Incompetence, mismanagement no place in NPP - Asibey Yeboah

Read more: GhanaWeb

The Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Mark Asibey Yeboah, says incompetence and mismanagement have no place under the New Patriotic Party government under the able leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Dr Asibey Yeboah, who is also the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, made this emphatic statement on the floor of Parliament yesterday during the house's debate on the State of the Nation Address that was delivered by the President on Tuesday.

