IC Quaye heads Hajj Board

A former Greater Accra regional Minister Sheikh I.C Quaye has been appointed the chairman of an 11-member newly constituted Hajj Board. The Hajj Board oversees the preparation towards the annual Moslem pilgrimage in Mecca.

Chicago, IL

