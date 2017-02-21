I will be Ceo of Masloc Ghana not NPP Ceo'- Stephen Amoah

The Ashanti regional organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party Stephen Amoah popularly called 'Sticka' says his appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Center will be to serve in the interest of all Ghanaians and not only the NPP party as speculated by some Ghanaians. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday February 24, 2017 appointed Stephen Amoah as the new Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC .

