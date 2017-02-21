I will be Ceo of Masloc Ghana not NPP...

I will be Ceo of Masloc Ghana not NPP Ceo'- Stephen Amoah

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Ashanti regional organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party Stephen Amoah popularly called 'Sticka' says his appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Center will be to serve in the interest of all Ghanaians and not only the NPP party as speculated by some Ghanaians. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday February 24, 2017 appointed Stephen Amoah as the new Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC