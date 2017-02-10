I still have sleepless nights after A...

I still have sleepless nights after Akufo-Addo's victory - NDC man

12 hrs ago

National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress Sidii Abubakari Musah has disclosed he still has sleepless nights after flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party , Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn-in as president. Sidii Abubakari was reacting to the seizure of vehicles from members of the NDC and some appointees of the erstwhile Mahama government by some NPP activist led by its Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC.

