I still have sleepless nights after Akufo-Addo's victory - NDC man
National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress Sidii Abubakari Musah has disclosed he still has sleepless nights after flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party , Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn-in as president. Sidii Abubakari was reacting to the seizure of vehicles from members of the NDC and some appointees of the erstwhile Mahama government by some NPP activist led by its Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
