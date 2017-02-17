I have no direct evidence to back bribery claims - Mahama Ayariga

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga has said he has no direct evidence which will prove that members of Parliament's Appointment Committee received a bribe from the then Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko, to facilitate his approval. According to him, his allegation was after he found out that the money was not allowances meant for the previous Appointment Committee sitting.

