How Kyei Mensah Bonsu engineered Ghana's embarrassment at the ECOWAS Parliament

14 hrs ago

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's decision, to reconstitute delegates on the majority side of Ghana's Legislature, to the ECOWAS Parliament without consulting his colleagues is what has resulted in the international embarrassment that met the Ghanaian delegation last Friday January 10, 2017 in Abuja, Nigeria during the 2017 Extra Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament. The alleged confusion occurred, when it was realized that Ghana had sent nine representatives instead of the eight that it was entitled too.

Chicago, IL

