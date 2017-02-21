Hospitals told to ensure blood safety

Health facilities have been urged to go the extra mile to keep fridges and other blood transfusion equipment clean and free from contamination. Mr. Mathew Gyan Nkum, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority , who made the call in an interview said this was necessary to prevent endangering the lives of patients.

