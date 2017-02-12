Hit or Miss: Lady copies Mrs Samira B...

Hit or Miss: Lady copies Mrs Samira Bawumia

11 hrs ago

Mrs Samira Bawumia and spouse of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia became a subject of discussion in the fashion world soon after the January 7 inauguration of the 5th president. The former beauty pageant contestant/TV host and one of the stars of the 2016 campaign wore a cold-shoulder dress made of the batakari fabric with sheer detailing and a matching head wrap from Ghanaian design brand, Pistis making her the toast of many Social media went gaga over the second lady of the Republic Of Ghana, Mrs. Samira Bawumia's outfit at the 2017 inauguration of the 5th president.

