Gov't provides GHc55m for book, research allowance

A provision of GHA 55 million has been made in the 2017 budget for the payment of book and research allowances of lecturers of public universities, the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has revealed. In addition, plans are in place for the establishment of a research fund to enhance academic research in the various universities.

Chicago, IL

