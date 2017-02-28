Government yet to pay book and research allowances - UTAG
Public University lecturers in Ghana are yet to receive their Book and Research Allowances, despite announcement by government that it released GHc55 million to pay them. Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh over the weekend disclosed the release of the money to pay state-owned university lecturers as their book and research allowances.
