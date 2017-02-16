Government urged to waive import duties on charity items
Chief Executive Officer of Seaweld Engineering Ghana Limited, Alfred Fafali Adagbedu, is appealing to the government to waive the customs duties on items imported for charity purposes. He was speaking with Adom News at the ceremony where Seaweld donated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment to 22 hospitals and clinics in the country.
