Government urged to waive import duti...

Government urged to waive import duties on charity items

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Chief Executive Officer of Seaweld Engineering Ghana Limited, Alfred Fafali Adagbedu, is appealing to the government to waive the customs duties on items imported for charity purposes. He was speaking with Adom News at the ceremony where Seaweld donated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment to 22 hospitals and clinics in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC