Gory Photos: Train crushes man to dea...

Gory Photos: Train crushes man to death at Kojokrom

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

It was a very pathetic and heart wrenching scene at Kojokrom on Tuesday night, February 21, 2017 when a man believed to be in his 50s was killed and crushed into pieces by a Train at a spot near the newly constructed Railway Terminal Bewildered eye witnesses tell YOURS IN THE INDEFATIGABLE SERVICE OF GHANA, NHYIRABA PAA KWESI SIMPSON the deceased was among a group of persons suspected to be alcoholics and Wee smokers who normally gather around the newly constructed Terminal at night Luck eluded the deceased when he could not run to safety as a Manganese Train from Takoradi to Nsuta knocked him, mutilating his body with the intestines gushing out at around 10:30pm Personnel from the Ghana Ambulance Service were quickly called to the scene but the victim had already given up the ghost before their arrival He has been identified as Kweku, a resident of Essikado with wife and children One of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC