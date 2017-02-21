Gory Photos: Train crushes man to death at Kojokrom

It was a very pathetic and heart wrenching scene at Kojokrom on Tuesday night, February 21, 2017 when a man believed to be in his 50s was killed and crushed into pieces by a Train at a spot near the newly constructed Railway Terminal Bewildered eye witnesses tell YOURS IN THE INDEFATIGABLE SERVICE OF GHANA, NHYIRABA PAA KWESI SIMPSON the deceased was among a group of persons suspected to be alcoholics and Wee smokers who normally gather around the newly constructed Terminal at night Luck eluded the deceased when he could not run to safety as a Manganese Train from Takoradi to Nsuta knocked him, mutilating his body with the intestines gushing out at around 10:30pm Personnel from the Ghana Ambulance Service were quickly called to the scene but the victim had already given up the ghost before their arrival He has been identified as Kweku, a resident of Essikado with wife and children One of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.