Golden Tulip Accra marks Ghana's 60th Independence anniversary with donation, others

Golden Tulip Accra has reaffirmed its continuous support to the needy with a call on Ghanaians to reflect on the theme for the upcoming celebration of Ghana's 60th Independence Day Anniversary "Mobilising for Ghana's future" to give unflinching support to orphans who are the most vulnerable in society. General Manager of the hotel, Mr. Paul Kavanagh, who made the observation, noted that Ghana's future lies with the youth, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to give the youth, especially orphans, the necessary support for them to realize their full potential.

