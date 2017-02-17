GHS500,000 to maintain Buipe Bridge
The Minister of Roads and Highway, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has stated that government will spend GHA 499,000 for the emergency maintenance of the Buipe bridge in the Central Gonja District in the Northern Region. The minister hinted that the rehabilitation on the bridge would be cheaper because there would be no external consultants or engineers, but rather engineers from the sector.
