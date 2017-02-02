Ghana's economy will be upgraded not ...

Ghana's economy will be upgraded not downgraded - Lecturer reacts to GN Research

Read more: Ghanamma.com

A lecturer at the Catholic University College in Sunyani Dr. Charles Addo has challenged predictions by GN Research that Ghana's economy may be downgraded due to poor economic factors in the country. According to the academician, some of the factors given by the research firm to arrive at their conclusions have changed, and others are likely to change in the coming days.

Chicago, IL

