Ghana's economy will be upgraded not downgraded - Lecturer reacts to GN Research
A lecturer at the Catholic University College in Sunyani Dr. Charles Addo has challenged predictions by GN Research that Ghana's economy may be downgraded due to poor economic factors in the country. According to the academician, some of the factors given by the research firm to arrive at their conclusions have changed, and others are likely to change in the coming days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC