Ghanaians are fast losing hope in Akufo-Addo - Omane Boamah

President Akufo-Addo won the 2016 general election on the back of several promises he made to Ghanaians including the restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowances, rebuilding of a stable and robust economy, repayment of DKM victims money, free education and restructuring of the NHIS, raising the hopes of Ghanaians for massive progress and development of the country. But after only six weeks in power, former Communications Minister in the Mahama administration that lost the 2016 election to NPP explains that the good will from Ghanaians that Akufo-Addo enjoyed and rode on to victory has vanished.

Chicago, IL

