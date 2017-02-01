Ghana risk missing SDG 3 if less attention is given to new-borns- Health Expert
Ghana's failure to meet the MDG set targets on maternal and child health had been blamed on her inability to improve on the quality of care around the time of delivery and immediate post partum period. At a review meeting to improve maternal health outcomes in Bolgatanga, it was observed that although the country made some modest gains in reducing under 5 mortality, much attention was not given to the new-borns because most of them died before their first week of life.
