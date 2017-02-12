Ghana Police drags Gbese Mantse to Court

The Ghana Police Service has dragged Nii Ayi Bonte III, Gbese Mantse and two others to an Accra Circuit Court for an alleged forceful entry into Adjabeng Ankrah family land at the Industrial Area. Nii Ayi Bonte III and his accomplices, Nii Okaikoi aka Korle We and Francis alias Korea Man, however failed to turned up in court when the case was called on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

