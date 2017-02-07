Ghana: Parliament Speaker Urges Media...

Ghana: Parliament Speaker Urges Media to be Watchdog

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye has charged the media to play its watchdog role on the activities of Parliament to ensure proper accountability. He said the media is expected to hold the parliamentarians to account for the reasons they were voted to the House, which is to serve the people of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC