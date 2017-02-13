Ghana Music Awards Festival ready to ...

Ghana Music Awards Festival ready to roll

The organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards , Charterhouse Limited, last Friday announced that this year's edition of the awards festival will be unveiled at a grand launch on Friday, February 24 in Accra. The launch will announce and set in motion the many activities of the festival, and will reveal to all why this year's event is themed '60 Years of GH Musica United by Rhythm'.

