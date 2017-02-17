Ghana finally found - a leader' - Maulvi Bin Salih

The Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, has stated that with the election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic, on December 7, 2016, Ghanaians have finally found the leader they have longed for. According to Maulvi Bin Salih, the determination and resilience exhibited by President Akufo-Addo, resulting in his victory at the 3rd time of asking, coupled with the overwhelming margin of victory secured in the elections, point to the level of confidence Ghanaians have reposed in him as the leader who will bring progress and prosperity to the nation.

