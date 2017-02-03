GH 110,546 oil cash for project missing

GH 110,546 oil cash for project missing

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Daily Guide has learnt that a total of GHA 245,082.35 meant for the construction of a kindergarten block for Dabaabi M/A Primary School in the Dormaa Central municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region has not been accounted for. According to the Finance Ministry, the said amount was paid to the construction firm in November 2016, yet there is no such structure at Dabaabi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,113 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC