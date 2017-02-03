GH 110,546 oil cash for project missing

Daily Guide has learnt that a total of GHA 245,082.35 meant for the construction of a kindergarten block for Dabaabi M/A Primary School in the Dormaa Central municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region has not been accounted for. According to the Finance Ministry, the said amount was paid to the construction firm in November 2016, yet there is no such structure at Dabaabi.

