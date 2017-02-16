GARCC starts 'Kotoko Hour' on Vision ...

GARCC starts 'Kotoko Hour' on Vision 1 Radio today

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

The Greater Accra Regional Circles Council will start an outreach communications program on Vision 1 Radio this evening as part of strategies to update their fans with matters arising in the club. The program which will be aired between 7:00pm and 8:30pm is the brainchild of current GARCC Chairman Nana Kwame Dankwah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC