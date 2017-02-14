Funding 'Cocoa Roads' with proceeds f...

Funding 'Cocoa Roads' with proceeds from cocoa farmers is exploitative- Minister-designate

Western Regional Minister-designate, Dr Kwaku Afriyie has expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the undue financial burden placed on cocoa farmers by government. He said the concept of cocoa roads in which the proceeds of cocoa farmers are used in constructing roads leading to communities that grow the cash crop is nothing more than an exploitation of the farmers.

Chicago, IL

