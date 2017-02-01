FPSO Kufuor sails into Ghanaian waters in April

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, arrived in Singapore Wednesday, for the naming of the Floating Production and Storage Vessel to operate in the Offshore Cape Three Points oilfields in the Western Region, in his honour. 'The FPSO OCTP is the first and largest vessel in Ghana to convert crude oil and gas into finished products on the same platform,' Frank Agyekum Spokesperson of former President Kufuor said in a statement.

