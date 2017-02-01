FPSO Kufuor sails into Ghanaian waters in April
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, arrived in Singapore Wednesday, for the naming of the Floating Production and Storage Vessel to operate in the Offshore Cape Three Points oilfields in the Western Region, in his honour. 'The FPSO OCTP is the first and largest vessel in Ghana to convert crude oil and gas into finished products on the same platform,' Frank Agyekum Spokesperson of former President Kufuor said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC